Texas Latinos shifted right over prices and immigration, new survey finds

Anger at inflation and Biden-era immigration drove Texas Latinos to the right this year, according to post-election polling.

The data collected by Lake Research Partners for the nonpartisan Texas Public Opinion Research showed Latino voters split 47-47 between supporting Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. They also broke for Democratic Senate nominee Colin Allred over GOP Sen. Ted Cruz by 8 points, a shift toward Cruz since his last race.

Forty-six percent of Latinos called “the cost of living” a top issue, while 45% named immigration.

“They don’t like deportation, but they do want to see security at the border,” said pollster Celinda Lake. “We’ve seen that Mexican American Latinos are very resentful of some of the changes in the immigration system during the Biden administration — specifically, the Venezuelans being given preference over people who’ve been here, been working here, and been paying taxes for a long time.”