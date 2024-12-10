Syria regime topple affects global migration and drug trafficking

Though most Syrians are pleased about Assad’s fall, some are concerned over the plans of the rebel successors Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), and their leader, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani. Uneasy questions over Jolani’s human rights record, which includes accusations of torture and mass killings of prisoners in HTS-controlled areas “eerily ​​resembl[e] allegations against the Assad government,” Foreign Policy wrote. There is a risk that for a region clouded by warfare this year, silver-lined Syria could fall into the same patterns it was known for under 60 years of dictatorship. Even Syria’s drug trafficking economy is liable to quickly start up again: “Captagon will be an appealing quick-fix for cash,” an analyst told The National.