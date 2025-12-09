Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Abu Dhabi offers bespoke concierge services for global investors

Dec 9, 2025, 9:26am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Sotheby’s new headquarters in Manhattan in New York City.
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The super-rich have always been welcome in Abu Dhabi. Now the government is taking steps to make them feel at home even faster by partnering with a firm offering bespoke concierge services to ultra-high-net worth individuals.

The oil-rich emirate, which controls sovereign wealth funds worth more than $1.7 trillion, has become a hotspot for the global elite by pitching itself as safe, modern, tax-free, and with year-round sunshine.

From finding a home, shipping their furniture or supercars, or picking out fine art to adorn the walls of their luxury beachfront villa, all the way through to reminding them of upcoming anniversaries and booking the most exclusive restaurants or private islands, luxury concierge company Quintessentially — which has signed a deal with the government body promoting the emirate — has services available, Bassel Dahabi, the company’s executive director, said in an interview.

Matthew Martin
AD