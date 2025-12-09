Abu Dhabi offers bespoke concierge services for global investors

The super-rich have always been welcome in Abu Dhabi. Now the government is taking steps to make them feel at home even faster by partnering with a firm offering bespoke concierge services to ultra-high-net worth individuals.

The oil-rich emirate, which controls sovereign wealth funds worth more than $1.7 trillion, has become a hotspot for the global elite by pitching itself as safe, modern, tax-free, and with year-round sunshine.

From finding a home, shipping their furniture or supercars, or picking out fine art to adorn the walls of their luxury beachfront villa, all the way through to reminding them of upcoming anniversaries and booking the most exclusive restaurants or private islands, luxury concierge company Quintessentially — which has signed a deal with the government body promoting the emirate — has services available, Bassel Dahabi, the company’s executive director, said in an interview.