An Abu Dhabi startup to bring the wealth (and fees) home

For decades, global hubs like Geneva, Hong Kong, London, New York, Singapore, and Zurich dominated wealth management, underpinned by political stability, deep financial systems, and good infrastructure. Rouhana said the Gulf has caught up on most of these fronts, and instability elsewhere is creating a draw. “If you’re thinking about where to domicile capital or how to diversify global exposure, the Gulf has become a serious part of that conversation,” he said.

The shifting flow is visible in UAE financial centers and into Saudi assets. There’s also an opposite flow, along the same theme: Abu Dhabi sovereign investors like Lunate and Mubadala have been buying into fee-generating businesses abroad, including private credit platforms, hedge funds, and infrastructure firms.

What’s still missing in the region, Rouhana said, is the infrastructure for local banks to compete with global wealth managers. Alpheya wants to fill that gap. It is scaling quickly, with nearly $50 billion in assets already running on its platform — almost double last year. The company has built a client base in Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, Rouhana said, adding that the next phase is to scale AI capabilities within banks to help them expand.