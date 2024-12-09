Man held in Pennsylvania in hunt for UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter

A man was arrested in Pennsylvania Monday in connection to the Dec. 4 murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City.

Identified as Luigi Mangione, the suspect had been detained and questioned by police after an employee in a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pa. called 911, local media reported. Mangione presented police with what appeared to be the same fake ID used to by the suspect to check in to a New York City hostel prior to the murder, police sources told The New York Times.

He was also carrying a gun that resembled the murder weapon, police said, as well as what cops described as a “manifesto” that criticized health care companies for prioritizing profit margins over patients. Mangione will be returned to New York having been arrested on gun charges in Pennsylvania.