UAE leads Gulf IPO boom in 2024

The UAE has cemented its position as the leading IPO market in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa this year with the record-breaking listing of Talabat Holding in Dubai: The unit of Germany’s Delivery Hero raised AED 7.5 billion ($2.04 billion), making it the largest tech IPO globally this year.

Priced at the top of its range, with trading set to begin on Dec. 10, Talabat puts the UAE on track to raise more money through IPOs than any other country in EMEA for the third year running, according to Dealogic data.

The Gulf region as a whole has outperformed global markets, with 45 IPOs raising $11.9 billion in the first 11 months of the year.