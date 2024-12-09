Dem governors keep their powder dry on Trump at Governors Association meeting

Democratic governors took a wait-and-see approach to the coming Trump administration this weekend, emphasizing possible areas of agreement over mass resistance.

Most of them gathered in Beverly Hills for the Democratic Governors Association’s post-election meeting; none were ready to join Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Colorado’s Jared Polis’ promised coalition against the threat of “autocracy.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told Semafor he congratulated Donald Trump after the election and “invited him to cut the ribbon” on a project he approved that got built in the Biden administration.

AD

Incoming North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said his state would cooperate if Trump mobilized law enforcement to deport non-citizens who’d committed crimes.

Tim Walz got a hero’s welcome, though, and governors didn’t agree on exactly what went wrong. Several said they’d run against Trump’s proposed tariffs, which would hit their states financially.