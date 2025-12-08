Events Email Briefings
Qatar ‘worried’ gas demand can’t be met

Dec 8, 2025, 9:51am EST
Qatari Energy Minister Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi in Doha.
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/File Photo/Reuters

Demand for liquefied natural gas will grow by at least 50% in the next decade, but there isn’t enough new supply in the works to meet that, Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said.

QatarEnergy — the world’s biggest exporter of the fuel, which Al-Kaabi also heads — aims to double its domestic LNG capacity to 142 million tons per year by 2030, making up around one-fifth of the 600-700 million tons in total annual global demand he projects for 2035.

A chart showing the change in LNG demand, 2023-2025, in billion cubic meters.

Driving the surge: the huge energy needs of artificial intelligence. “Every country we talk to has 10% to 20% of their demand coming from AI,” Al-Kaabi said at the Doha Forum on Saturday, adding that he’s “worried” that not enough is being invested in new LNG projects.

Mohammed Sergie
