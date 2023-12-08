Geopolitics blur ambitions for COP29 host

Diego Mendoza /

COP28 is not even over, but next year’s climate conference is already in the spotlight.

As the U.N. scrambles to find a host for COP29 following this year’s controversial summit, Azerbaijan has become a likely frontrunner after Armenia – a historic rival of Azerbaijan – unexpectedly said it would drop its own bid and back Baku to host the next summit.

Whoever hosts next year’s gathering faces numerous hurdles as geopolitics get in the way of climate action. Rights to host the summit rotate around the world – but with an Eastern European country next in line, the war in Ukraine has complicated those efforts.