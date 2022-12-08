Washington Republicans will target BlackRock's climate push

Reuters/David Dee Delgado

Some of the biggest business targets in the next Republican-controlled U.S. House will be firms that have made fighting climate change a priority.

Larry Fink, CEO of the world’s largest money manager BlackRock, will likely be called to testify before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, according to people familiar with the matter. It would be the first public hearing in Congress featuring Fink, whose firm manages $8 trillion in assets.

This week, Republican staff of the Senate Banking Committee released a report slamming BlackRock, State Street and Vanguard for using their power in corporate shareholder votes to advance “liberal social goals known as ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) and DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion).”

BlackRock said the report was based on “flawed premises” and its recommendations would raise costs for investors.

In a possible sign of the pressure, Vanguard on Wednesday backed out of Net Zero Asset Managers, a group tackling climate change, saying involvement in such initiatives could create “confusion about the views of individual firms.” It represents around $66 trillion in assets.