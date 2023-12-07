Liberal US Jewish group threatens to pull support for Israel’s military campaign

J Street, a liberal U.S.-based group that advocates for Jewish rights, said that it is considering withdrawing “organizational support” for Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, citing its rising concerns about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions last week after the truce with Hamas ended.

“If we do not see evidence soon that the government of Israel is, in fact, making meaningful changes to its conduct of the war and its attitudes regarding post-war arrangements, then J Street will no longer be able to provide our organizational support for the current military campaign,” the group said in a statement Thursday.

While reiterating support for Israel’s right to respond to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, the group said that it was “strategically and morally unacceptable” for Israeli troops to engage in “large-scale bombing,” including in areas that were meant to be safe for civilians, and for the government to cut off aid to Gaza. They noted rising levels of disease, hunger, and death in the besieged enclave.

The group said that it would call on the Biden administration to “change course” and wield U.S. capital over Israel if Netanyahu “fails to modify the nature of the military campaign.”