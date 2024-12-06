Dubai eyes African luxury tourism boom

The UAE has deployed billions into African ports, energy, and farms — and is now bringing its luxury touch to safaris and island resorts.

Dubai hospitality group Jumeirah’s first projects in Africa include an exclusive villa retreat in Tanzania and a private safari reserve in South Africa. Partnering with Thanda Group, Jumeirah aims to capitalize on rising luxury tourism demand in Africa. The private Thanda Island in the protected Tanzanian Shungimbili Island Marine Reserve opens in December.

The ventures highlight the UAE’s growing influence in Africa, which saw a combined $97 billion in Emirati investment pledges in 2022 and 2023 — triple China’s. Emirates Airlines is also expanding, offering 161 weekly flights between Dubai and African cities.