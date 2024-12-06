Democrats have problems. The next DNC chair is probably not who fixes them.

There are times when the election of a new party chair becomes a fight about everything, faction versus faction, with grudges about a lost election being worked out awkwardly in public.

That’s not this race to lead the Democratic National Committee.

The party’s agony about its second loss to Donald Trump is largely unrelated to the DNC, despite its role in protecting Biden from a primary challenge. (Like Republicans four years earlier, the party endorsed its president for re-election and didn’t sanction any debates for his longshot challengers.) The key decisions about the next presidential election, like whether to restore an Iowa-first primary calendar, won’t be made for years.

“No one is blaming a single state party for losing this presidential election,” said Carol Fowler, the former chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, as Harrison stood smiling in the back of the room.

In Scottsdale, where the chair candidates began collecting the signatures they needed to compete — at least 40 of 448 active DNC members — the debate was more limited to tactics, media outreach, and whether the party had relied on consultants and vendors who didn’t know how to win.

“We will competitively re-bid every single contract, from the office supplies up to the seven- and eight-figure deals with consultants,” said Skoufis, who touted his ability to win Trump voters in a Hudson Valley district. “I know there are some here. Many of you have been giving me death stares the last couple of days. Get ready to sharpen your pencils.”

The party will elect new leadership, from the chair down to the treasurer and secretary, on Feb. 1. It’ll sponsor four forums for the chair candidates next month, taking more control over a process that veered into parody eight years ago — including a televised CNN debate where candidates who’d never been involved with the party accused it of rigging the 2016 primary against Bernie Sanders.

While O’Malley declared his candidacy first, and while some well-known party figures are still considering whether they’ll run, the Democrats gathered at a Hilton in Scottsdale were mostly focused on Martin and Wikler. Martin’s “YES WE KEN” signs papered the walls of a hospitality suite; when O’Malley approached one Martin supporter with his petition, asking if he could be his “second choice,” he got a signature but was politely told that the second choice was Wikler.

“Ken’s been just so wonderful, supportive, and encouraging,” said Arizona Democratic Party chair Yolanda Bejarano, wearing a Martin button on her lapel. “He shares his courage with all the chairs and vice chairs, and helps us think through any problems.”

O’Malley, whose electoral career ended with a 2016 presidential bid, shared his slogan with the crowd — “get up for greatness” — and said that his experience leading the Democratic Governors Association prepared him for another rebuild.

“I am a proven operational turnaround leader, and I have proven it at every level,” he said, recounting how he brought a literal kitchen table to campaign events during his 2010 re-election.

Martin and Wikler had a more familiar story to tell, and an overlapping pitch: Full-time, long-term support for party-building in every state and territory. Martin emphasized that he had not lost a single statewide race since taking over the party; Wikler described how Wisconsin Democrats had multiplied their fundraising and organizing for a multi-year strategy that flipped the state supreme court and broke a Republican legislative gerrymander.

“If we fight everywhere, year-round, with a permanent campaign, then in these next four years, we will not only win elections in every state, but we will set ourselves up to prevent the rigging of our country before the 2030 Census,” Martin said.

Like O’Malley and Skoufis, Wikler had just five minutes to pitch the full room before the microphone was passed to candidates seeking other offices. In an interview, Martin said that Wikler had done a “great job” in Wisconsin, and was “bringing ideas to the table.” But the real competition hadn’t started yet.

“There’s probably gonna be more people in the race, right? But it certainly hasn’t impacted me,” he said. “It hasn’t changed my trajectory.”