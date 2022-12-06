Video: Family of fallen Capitol officer Brian Sicknick refuses to shake Mitch McConnell’s hand at medal ceremony

Officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6 were presented with the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor Congress bestows, at Tuesday's ceremony.

Sicknick's family members shook hands with Democratic Congressional leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but skipped past McConnell, the Republican Senate minority leader, and McCarthy, the House minority leader. At one point, the video showed McConnell holding his hand out for several seconds, but Sicknick's family members ignored it and walked past him.

The snub was intentional, his family later said.