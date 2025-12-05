Oman joins other Gulf powers in African renewables race

Omani renewable energy specialist O-Green said it would develop up to three gigawatts of solar and wind power projects in Botswana, joining a growing wave of Gulf power developers in Africa. The deal was announced during a visit by an Omani business delegation to Gaborone in late November, alongside others covering energy infrastructure and trading, and gold and diamond exploration.

Gulf developers have built up large portfolios across Africa, with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power and the UAE’s Amea Power and Masdar at the forefront. Muscat has not been as active, but it is picking up the pace across several industries, particularly in the south of the continent. An Omani investment roadshow landed in South Africa in early December; last year, Oman’s Maaden International Group (not to be confused with the Saudi mining giant also called Maaden), acquired a 41% stake in Angolan diamond miner Catoca.