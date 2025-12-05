Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Abu Dhabi’s Aldar and Mubadala to launch $1B Gulf real estate fund

Dec 5, 2025, 8:31am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Mubadala’s headquarters.
Courtesy of Mubadala

Abu Dhabi developer Aldar will launch a $1 billion real estate investment fund next year, targeting global institutional investors. The Aldar Capital initiative is a joint venture with fund manager Mubadala Capital — an arm of the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund — and aims to sign up sovereign wealth funds, pensions, funds of funds, insurance companies, and family offices as customers.

It will be based in the Abu Dhabi Global Market financial zone and will target real estate and infrastructure deals in the UAE and across the wider Gulf. The region’s property markets are awash with foreign owners, but the market for overseas institutional buyers is relatively underdeveloped.

Dominic Dudley
AD