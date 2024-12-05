OPEC+ extends oil production cuts until April as it waits on Trump

The OPEC+ group of oil exporters on Thursday delayed a plan to increase fossil-fuel output originally slated for January 2025 until April.

The bloc is actively curtailing about 6% of global oil supply as demand slows and higher output from countries outside the group hit prices.

The delay also gives some opportunity to wait and see how US President-elect Donald Trump’s various policy priorities — like tariffs, which would hurt prices, to levying new sanctions on Iran, which could raise them — play out after he is inaugurated in January.