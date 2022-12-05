IKEA redesigns itself for climate change

Reuters/Anna Ringstrom

Rising inflation and environmental awareness are spurring consumers to turn to secondhand sofas and tables, and IKEA is following them as the largest furniture retailer looks to burnish its sustainability credentials.

The company recently upgraded its bargain corners, where customers can purchase damaged pieces and display objects, and promotes them as “circular hubs” to cut waste and help the planet. A company spokesman told Semafor that reducing IKEA’s climate footprint requires changes that impact every aspect of its operations, including what products to produce and what materials to use.

Elsewhere, ads for furniture and homeware in online classified sites show that the secondhand sector is expanding fast. Dutch site Marktplaats says its users last year traded almost four million pieces of secondhand furniture.

And at Milanuncios, one of Spain’s largest classified websites, demand for furniture jumped 11% from January to October 2022 compared to last year. A poll of its users showed that 84% considered secondhand goods more sustainable.