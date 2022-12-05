How China is slowly shifting away from zero-COVID

The further easing of COVID-19 measures is taking place after nationwide protests beginning on Nov. 25. The demonstrations are considered the largest civil disobedience movement since the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown.

In a rare display of public engagement, state newspaper Zhejiang Daily wrote that although residents should still adhere to COVID-19 policies, people’s lives should be prioritized over health restrictions. The paper expressed sympathy over people’s dissatisfaction with strict measures, adding that local authorities have, at times, abused their power to maintain order.

AD

After a meeting with Xi Jinping last week senior European Union officials said the Chinese leader had blamed the latest protests on people's frustrations with years of pandemic restrictions but that the pervasive Omicron variant of the virus, weaker than the earlier Delta one, paved the way for fewer restrictions.