What the slim House Republican majority means for Trump’s agenda

Republicans secured a 220-215 seat House majority on Tuesday, after California Rep. John Duarte conceded to Democrat Adam Gray. It’s the smallest advantage for one party since 1931 – and will be even smaller, just 217-215, until the three House Republicans nominated for roles in Donald Trump’s Cabinet are replaced in special elections.

“We know how to work with a small majority,” House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters on Wednesday morning. “We have nothing to spare.”

If and when Republicans fill the vacancies — they are favored to, in districts Trump carried easily last month — they will start his second presidency with far less running room than his first. The GOP held 241 House seats in January 2017, a cushion that allowed them to pass major legislation with significant defections.

Twelve House Republicans opposed final passage of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, some on fiscally conservative grounds, and some because of the effect a cap on state tax deductions would have on their constituents. Twenty Republicans voted against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, which would end up being blocked by three Republican senators. (Two of them, Maine’s Susan Collins and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, remain in the chamber, and helped torpedo Trump’s initial nominee for attorney general last month.)

“Look, they probably have 18 months to legislate,” said Paul Ryan, the House Speaker for Trump’s first majority, at a post-election forum hosted by The Dispatch. “You cannot think that you’re going to keep these razor-thin majorities past 2026.”