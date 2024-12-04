Qatar Emir visits UK royals as countries look to boost economic ties

The UK pulled out all the stops to welcome Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in a state visit marked by pageantry and a commitment to billions in British investments.

The Emir — who studied in Britain and attended the Sandhurst military academy — met King Charles and members of the royal family, addressed Parliament, and traveled by carriage through streets lined with Qatari and UK flags.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer focused on boosting economic ties: Qatar is already a major UK investor in real estate, finance, logistics, and retail. On Wednesday, Doha pledged £1 billion ($1.27 billion) for a clean energy partnership, including climate tech investments, and agreed to deepen collaboration in financial services.