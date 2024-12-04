Democrats scramble for top committee seats

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is interested in leading Democrats on the House Oversight Committee next year — a major new potential platform for the progressive.

“I am interested in the position,” she told reporters Tuesday. “I’ve been receiving a lot of outreach from colleagues and members, and you know, I’ll be making a decision shortly.”

She’d be considerably younger than current Democratic committee leaders as the party grapples with aging members ahead of a second Trump term.

Any move is contingent on whether or not the party’s current lead on Oversight, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., wins a challenge to Rep. Jerry Nadler. D-N.Y., to become the top member on Judiciary. Ocasio-Cortez already has company if she decides to jump in. Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., who lost the same position to Raskin in 2022, announced he’s also vying for the spot.