Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Two Omani green hydrogen projects end

Dec 3, 2025, 8:20am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A green hydrogen plant in Spain. Jon Nazca/Reuters.

Two of Oman’s nine green hydrogen projects have been shelved, amid industry concerns about a mismatch between supply and demand for the low-emissions fuel.

Hydrogen Oman (Hydrom) Managing Director Abdulaziz Al Shidhani told a conference in Muscat this week that they were both ended “by mutual agreement” with the developers — BP in one case, and the other involving France’s Engie and South Korean steelmaker Posco.

Hydrom says the seven remaining projects are still progressing, with a target of producing 1 million tonnes of green hydrogen a year by 2030. It is also moving forward with a third auction of land for green hydrogen projects, this time with $3.6 billion of additional incentives.

The problems in Oman follow reports in May that the green hydrogen program in Saudi Arabia’s NEOM was also having difficulties signing up customers.

Dominic Dudley
AD