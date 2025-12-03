Two Omani green hydrogen projects end

Two of Oman’s nine green hydrogen projects have been shelved, amid industry concerns about a mismatch between supply and demand for the low-emissions fuel.

Hydrogen Oman (Hydrom) Managing Director Abdulaziz Al Shidhani told a conference in Muscat this week that they were both ended “by mutual agreement” with the developers — BP in one case, and the other involving France’s Engie and South Korean steelmaker Posco.

Hydrom says the seven remaining projects are still progressing, with a target of producing 1 million tonnes of green hydrogen a year by 2030. It is also moving forward with a third auction of land for green hydrogen projects, this time with $3.6 billion of additional incentives.

The problems in Oman follow reports in May that the green hydrogen program in Saudi Arabia’s NEOM was also having difficulties signing up customers.