Saudi sees ample room to keep borrowing to fund diversification

Saudi Arabia will keep borrowing next year to fund its economic transformation as it sees returns on domestic investments outweighing borrowing costs, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said. Those additional deficits come even as the 2026 budget, released Tuesday, turns less expansionary, with overall spending and capital expenditure to be cut for a second consecutive year.

The kingdom projects spending of 1.3 trillion riyals ($350 billion) next year, with slightly higher revenues than 2025, leaving a deficit of 120 billion riyals. Economic growth is forecast at 4.6% in 2026, with a recent Purchasing Managers Index, a survey of business activity, recording the second highest level in over a decade, indicating a strong outlook for non-oil growth. Spending is projected to pick up again in 2027 and 2028, according to the forecast.

“The policy choice is we need to invest in our economy and its diversification to enable the private sector,” Al-Jadaan said at a briefing this week. “So long as the return on these investments is higher than the cost of the debt, we will continue that drive for the foreseeable future.”