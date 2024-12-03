Vanuatu says landmark ICJ climate change case is about ‘survival’

Vanuatu’s attorney-general said the landmark International Court of Justice case on climate change was a matter of “survival” for island nations as hearings began at The Hague on Monday.

The case, which involves more than 100 countries and non-governmental organizations, will examine countries’ responsibility for worsening global warming.

The final result will be advisory, but the case reflects the growing use of justice systems to force companies and countries to curb carbon emissions. Recent rulings in the US and Europe required governments do more to protect citizens, while litigation against companies is on the rise.

“The stakes could not be higher,” the Vanuatu attorney-general said of the ICJ case.