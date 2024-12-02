President Biden’s Hunter pardon splits the anti-Trump ‘Resistance’

On Sunday night, John Dean got the news from a friend: President Biden would pardon his wayward son, Hunter, sparing him from prison and any further prosecutions.

Republicans were condemning the decision. Democrats were wringing their hands about the optics, and how Donald Trump might react. Dean had another reaction.

“I was not surprised — and delighted that he had done it,” Dean told Semafor. Biden believed that “raw politics” had infected the prosecution, enough to recant his promise that he would not use presidential clemency power to help his son.

Dean agreed. “I don’t think he lied to the public about what he was going to do,” he said. “I think he changed his mind about what he was going to do.”

In the 51 years since he was fired as Richard Nixon’s White House counsel, and cooperated with the Watergate probe, Dean had become a prominent critic of Republican presidents. He’d condemned Supreme Court decisions that expanded the executive’s powers while shrinking his liabilities. And the Biden-Harris coalition that lost last month included not just Democrats, but scores of frustrated ex-Republicans who believed that Trump threatened the entire American system.

They drifted apart on Sunday night. The pardon divided both Democrats and anti-Trump non-Democrats — some thrilled that Biden had abandoned his party’s commitment to “norms” in the face of a returning president that flouts them, some outraged that he had abandoned the moral high ground that they’ll need for the fights to come.

“Framing it as a selective unfair prosecution against Hunter just totally undercuts any narrative about the rule of law,” said Robert Schwartz, who led super PACs in 2024 that encouraged anti-Trump voters to support Nikki Haley in the GOP primary, than Kamala Harris in the general election. “They do know these are the same arguments Trump used about his legal cases, right?”