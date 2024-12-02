DNC leadership race heats up as Wisconsin party chair Ben Wikler joins competition

Wisconsin Democratic Party chair Ben Wikler joined the race to lead the DNC on Sunday, promising a “permanent nationwide campaign” to win back power.

In an interview with Semafor, Wikler said that inflation was the chief reason for Democrats’ losses last month and that the party needed to reestablish itself as a voice for working people as it competed in “state by state, low-profile battles that have enormous long-term consequences.”

Wikler is the fourth candidate to officially hop in the race to replace retiring chair Jaime Harrison, joining Minnesota DFL chair Ken Martin, former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley, and New York State Sen. James Skoufis.

Wisconsin’s congressional delegation quickly endorsed Wikler on Sunday.

This weekend’s meeting of the Association of State Democratic Committees will be the first chance for candidates to meet with a mass of DNC members in person.