China’s biggest newspaper is sending mixed signals about long COVID

In a Nov. 30 People's Daily article, Sun Yat-sen University's Dr. Chong Yutian was quoted as saying: "There is no evidence to suggest that there are sequelae." The term "sequalae" refers to long-term consequences of an initial infection and is the common term used by Chinese people to refer to long COVID.

The article mentioned the new Omicron variant at the start of the piece, but it was unclear if Chong was implying there was no evidence for long COVID from just the Omicron variant or long COVID in general.

Still, after the article was published on Wednesday, thousands of users on Weibo -- China's version of Twitter -- posted commentary with the hashtag #专家称目前无证据表明新冠有后遗症# or "Expert says that there is no evidence that there is [long COVID]."

Many users called out the head of China's CDC who just last month confirmed the existence of long COVID, according to 163.com, the news site of tech giant NetEase.

On Twitter, some China watchers noted that the People's Daily article contradicted its previous reporting on long COVID, including a July article with the headline: "[Long COVID] will become a public health concern in the United States."

As of Friday, the interview with Chong was no longer accessible on People's Daily website, though it remained live on other state media websites that republished the article. The Weibo hashtag and links to articles featuring the interview had also been censored on Chinese social media.