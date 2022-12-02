China's COVID protests reveal a sharp foreign policy split in Washington

REUTERS/Cindy Liu

The rare protests in China over the weekend raised a sensitive question in Washington: How should U.S. officials respond?

Eager to criticize the Biden administration, Republicans hammered the White House for not using the moment to rebuke Chinese President Xi Jinping directly. Some even called on the administration to threaten sanctions and clamp down on firms used in surveillance activities.

Some Democrats have, like their Republican colleagues, explicitly criticized Xi’s government.

“This has been a brutal policy of repression by the Chinese government,” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. told Semafor. “There was bound to be a backlash. The Chinese government is trying to spin very hard that this is nothing the world should pay attention to. We’re all trying to understand the serious and gravity of it.”

But others said they see value in limiting conversation about the protests — which have largely been quelled by police — arguing that a vocal response would play into the Chinese government’s hands.

AD

“These are protests that are organically arising from the legitimate concerns of the Chinese people, not protests that we have anything to do with instigating and the more we talk about it and engage with it, the more it is likely that the Chinese government will say to their people, ‘see, this is the result of American instigation,’” Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del. told Semafor.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va. echoed that sentiment in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday: “The Chinese propaganda machine is great at turning anything they can and manipulating anything they can to say, ‘this genuine protest on the streets of China is somehow driven out of the west and driven by the United States.’ So, I think there is a delicate line that we need to walk particularly in the next couple of days.”

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., who chairs the House Armed Services Committee, told Semafor the U.S. should advocate for the Chinese people having more freedom but, like Warner, suggested a balance needs to be struck.

“We’re trying to limit the degree to which we’re in the business of trying to run other people’s countries,” he said.

There is consensus in Washington for expressing support for the protesters, who took to the streets beginning over the weekend to voice opposition to COVID-19 lockdowns and, in some cases, Xi’s leadership.

AD

The Biden administration has done so carefully by backing peaceful protests and criticizing the COVID-19 policies when asked about the demonstrations.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby on Wednesday characterized the administration’s response as “consistent with past practice, certainly deliberate, thoughtful.”

The one administration official who diverged from the initial rhetoric is Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who suggested in an interview on MSNBC that China’s efforts to suppress the protests were a “sign of weakness.”

Even that relatively mild criticism struck a nerve among Chinese officials.

China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters Thursday that Blinken’s remarks were “politically motivated and driven by a hidden agenda” and “meant to drive a wedge and create a false narrative,” according to a transcript of a press briefing from the Chinese embassy.