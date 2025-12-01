UAE opens up to online gambling

UAE residents and tourists who need a gambling fix can now get it online. The country’s first casino is under construction, reaching its full 70-storey height in late November. High rollers won’t be able to place any chips on the tables before 2027 at the earliest.

In the meantime, online wagers are taking off, after the quiet launch of the country’s first sports betting site, TrueWin, and poker, roulette, and slots platform Dream Island, AGBI reported. The operator, Coin Technology Products, appears to be linked to Momentum Corporate Services, the company behind the UAE lottery.

Wynn Resorts has spent $835 million on its casino project to date, with at least $525 million more due to be invested. It will have the offline market to itself when it opens, as no other projects have yet been announced.