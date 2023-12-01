The Koreas’ spy satellites go beyond a North-South spat

The satellite race between the South and North could turn into “some kind of proxy tech war” that widens the divide between the U.S., Japan, and South Korea on one side, and China, Russia, and North Korea on the other, one Korean defense analyst told Time. Both Seoul and Pyongyang have much less experience in space technology, and as China and Russia help North Korea bolster its technological capabilities, the U.S. and Japan will have to step in and help the South counter the North’s actions. These countries can, in turn, use the Koreas’ satellites for their own purposes, like the U.S. using data from South Korea’s satellite to better surveil Russia’s nuclear arsenal.