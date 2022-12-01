Artists step up in battle against climate change

First, there’s a tech-transition with scientists at the forefront, inventing and improving new technologies and ways to move away from fossil fuels, or to remove the greenhouse gasses associated with burning them. Technical challenges still abound, but this transition is actually going quite well, with new forms of clean energy coming into use rapidly with sharply lower costs.

Then there’s the social and political transition, the nettlesome morass we’re mired in at the moment, holding back a rapid acceleration that’s both increasingly plausible and desperately needed. The challenges of this aspect of the transition are clear, from the waffling of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin to wrangling between petro-states and soon-to-be-inundated small islands.

Vested interests resist change they don’t like. Local communities seek to impose the unpleasant parts of transition — such as the necessity for many new power lines or mine lithium for batteries — on other communities. Fights over who will pay and who will benefit hamstring progress.

How can these logjams be broken so that changes can proceed far faster? That’s where artists come in for the third transition. Artists are storytellers and tap into anxieties and human fears that hold back progress. Artists can raise awareness of climate change, but more than that they can help provide the purpose and courage necessary to change.

“They help us find our inner truth,” says Kalimian. “Because when something resonates visually with us, or any art really, whether it’s visual art, whether it’s an audible art, whether it’s feeling a piece of artwork in any capacity, that is the future.”

It’s what science fiction novelist Kim Stanley Robinson does in books like New York 2140, which conjures up a future world in which the largest city in the U.S. is mostly flooded by higher sea levels. And yet life goes on in surprising ways, some of which we may want to embrace and others work to prevent.