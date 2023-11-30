Why it took the U.S. forever to protect wolverines

Jenna Moon /

After decades of debates and disputes, the U.S. will designate wolverines as a threatened species, as the animal’s habitat — and survival — shrinks with climate change.

Rising temperatures are reducing the wolverine’s typical snowy mountain habitats, and risk pushing the species’ extinction to the brink again. In the early 20th century wolverines were wiped out by unregulated trapping. Last month, nearly two dozen species from the U.S.‘s endangered list were removed after they were determined to have gone extinct.

The Biden administration’s move follows years of rejections and contentious discussions over whether or not to provide wolverines with federal protections.