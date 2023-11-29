Why Mozambique will ask for $80 billion at COP28

Karina Tsui /

Mozambique is set to present an ambitious energy-transition plan at COP28 that aims to draw $80 billion — about five times its annual GDP — in foreign investment to boost its renewable-energy capacity.

President Filipe Nyusi is expected to lobby potential international partners and investors at the upcoming climate summit in Dubai. The investment will also go towards expanding the country’s hydropower capabilities and accelerate the switch to electric vehicles.