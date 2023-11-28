Can the world’s first waste-fueled flight make flying ‘guilt-free?’

Karina Tsui /

The world’s first passenger flight powered by 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) — made from waste products — took off Tuesday morning from London to New York.

While the journey marks a major milestone for the aviation world’s low-carbon future goals, environmental advocates have cautioned against the industry’s optimistic and ambitious outlook for SAF-fueled flights.

While fuel standards allow only for a 50% SAF blend in commercial jet engines, the Virgin Atlantic flight proves that SAF “can be used as a safe, drop-in replacement for fossil-derived jet fuel and it’s the only viable solution for decarbonizing long-haul aviation,” the company’s CEO Shai Weiss said in a press release.

Virgin is a founding member of the UK’s JetZero Council — a government-led initiative to deliver at least 10% SAF in the country’s fuel mix by 2030 and zero emission flights within a generation. “There’s simply not enough SAF and it’s clear that in order to reach production at scale, we need to see significantly more investment,” Weiss said.