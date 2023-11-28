Will COP28 convince rich countries to eat less meat?

Diego Mendoza /

Wealthy nations will be directed to encourage their citizens to eat less meat as part of the agenda at COP28, the United Nations’ annual climate change conference, Bloomberg reports.

Climate change activists have long pushed for people to switch to plant-based diets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the overconsumption of meat.

But there are doubts about COP’s ability to effect meaningful change in global meat consumption patterns and for such recommendations to actually be adopted by developed countries like the U.S.