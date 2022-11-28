COP27 fails to tackle credibility of carbon credits

Failures at COP27 mean that carbon credits may play a much bigger role in decarbonization plans of countries and companies without assurances their claims of reducing emissions are real and not exaggerated.

Among the issues aimed at preventing greenwashing that were not resolved at the conference was whether countries will be allowed to conceal the details of how a credit was created and whether specific reductions can be “double counted,” or claimed by two different entities even though it happened only once.

Governments at the United Nations conference sought to negotiate rules for how countries can take advantage of the financing mechanism to raise money for projects that remove carbon from the atmosphere, prevent deforestation or head off future emissions. U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry touted carbon credits as a way to channel tens of billions of dollars from the developed to the developing world to address climate change.

The negotiations are part of an effort — encouraged by a wave of companies, countries, and other entities aiming for carbon neutrality — to create a new system to channel money through the sale of carbon credits into preserving forests and mangroves and closing down coal-burning power plants. The credits allow the entities to pay others to remove carbon from the atmosphere or reduce emissions instead of doing it themselves, while still claiming credit for the reductions.

Global business consultant McKinsey & Company says the roughly $2 billion market for voluntary credits alone could grow 15-fold by 2030 and perhaps as much as 100-fold by 2050. Through a combination of regulation in mandatory markets and integrity strengthening in voluntary schemes, the price of credits will need to rise.

They currently range from as little as a few dollars in voluntary markets for each ton of carbon — the fundamental unit of exchange across all markets — to the high double digits in mandatory compliance markets like Europe, where the price briefly crossed $100 earlier this year. Prices hovering in the low triple digits will eventually be needed to reflect the actual cost of carbon, according to the World Bank and other analysts.

In theory, that could be a conduit to finance a big chunk of the world’s progress towards carbon neutrality, the end game where as much carbon is being pulled out of the atmosphere as is being spewed into it.