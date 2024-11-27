Trump’s Middle East envoy pick Steve Witkoff has long-standing Gulf ties

Steven Witkoff — US President-elect Donald Trump’s friend, fellow New York real estate billionaire, and incoming Middle East envoy — has longstanding ties to Gulf sovereign wealth funds.

This isn’t surprising, given the Gulf’s significant role in New York’s luxury property market, but it raises potential conflicts as he negotiates with nations and leaders who were past, and possibly future, business partners, The New York Times reported.

Witkoff’s appointment follows a pattern from Trump’s first term: Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin engaged with Gulf leaders during Trump’s presidency and later secured billions in investments from the region’s sovereign funds.