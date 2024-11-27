China’s CO2 emissions may have peaked, experts say

A growing number of experts believe China’s carbon dioxide emissions have peaked, or will do so in 2025, in the latest sign of the country’s booming renewable energy production.

Although China is responsible for 90% of the growth in emissions since 2015, it has added green energy capacity at an unprecedented rate: The country is on track to add 180 and 159 gigawatts of solar and wind power respectively, roughly twice as much as the rest of the world combined, according to new data by the Global Energy Monitor.