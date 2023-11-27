Big oil looms over COP28

Diego Mendoza /

COP28 – the annual United Nations climate conference – is facing increasing scrutiny after the BBC reported Monday that host United Arab Emirates plans to use the Dubai summit to discuss oil and natural gas deals with several countries.

The meetings are to be led by COP28 president, Sultan Al Jaber, who is also the CEO of the UAE’s state oil company Adnoc and state renewables business, Masdar. One of the talking points in leaked documents seen by the BBC suggested telling oil-producing countries there was “no conflict” between extracting oil and climate change. Oil executives have gone on the defensive amid months-long criticism over the presence of Adnoc and big oil at COP28, with OPEC saying that a recent International Energy Agency report, “unjustly vilifies the [oil and gas] industry as being behind the climate crisis.”