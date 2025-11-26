View / Trump’s AI agenda sails toward an iceberg of bipartisan populist fury

The AI industry’s new super PAC, flush with cash to defend AI’s growth as critical to countering China, picked its first political target this month — and missed.

New York state Assemblyman Alex Bores is working to break out of a crowded field in the Democratic primary to succeed Rep. Jerrold Nadler. He wasn’t even close to frontrunner status when the Leading the Future PAC went after him.

But becoming the first enemy of a $100 million pro-AI effort turned out to be a nice boost for the 35-year-old’s campaign. He was almost flattered that the industry would single out his RAISE Act, which requires new AI safety standards, among other changes.

“I appreciate that they’re being so direct,” Bores told Semafor. “They sound terrified that I will stand up to them on behalf of the people of this district, that I will be the biggest obstacle to their quest for unbridled control over the American worker, over our kids, over the environment. They’re right about that.”

This wasn’t the plan for Leading the Future, whose electoral plan aligns with Fairshake, the cryptocurrency PAC that Republicans thanked for beating Democrats last year. There’s one big difference between them: Fairshake was fighting for a product that only a small minority in the US owns, with fewer still getting rich off it. The AI industry is discovering populist anger that’s growing faster than many in both parties expected.

On the local level, Democrats and Republicans have already won votes by campaigning against AI, or at least for limits on its growth. President Donald Trump is on the industry’s side, pushing to stop state-level regulations that could slow it, but some of his more prominent MAGA allies see unrestrained AI as an obstacle to his promised “golden age.”

“President Trump’s AI policy is so unpopular because his primary adviser is a representative of Big Tech whose interests are fundamentally misaligned with the base,” said Michael Toscano, a senior fellow at the conservative Institute for Family Studies.

He was referring to Trump tech adviser David Sacks, who warned on Monday that a “reversal” on AI investments could spur a recession.

“If President Trump wants AI policy that is embraced by his voters, he needs to hear the views of the pro-family and child-safety movement, religious Americans, and workers, who have deep concerns about the future of AI and valid policy ideas about what to do about it,” Toscano added.

A Sacks spokesperson did not return a request for comment.