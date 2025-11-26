Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Saudi Arabia to host Russia business forum

Nov 26, 2025, 7:52am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Mohammed bin Salman and Vladimir Putin in 2018. Yuri Kadobnov/Pool via Reuters.

Fresh from the success of its investment summit in the US this month, Saudi Arabia is focusing on another key geopolitical ally: Russia. The Saudi-Russia Business Forum, hosted by Saudi Arabia’s energy and investment ministries, will take place in Riyadh on Dec. 1, according to an invitation seen by Semafor. Details of speakers are still unconfirmed, but it’s expected to focus on technology, food security, construction, and mining, according to a draft agenda.

Saudi Arabia has maintained close ties with Russia even as Europe and the US have sanctioned Russian individuals, businesses, and officials in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia will be the “guest country” at next year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and the two countries also collaborate on managing global oil markets through OPEC+.

Matthew Martin
AD