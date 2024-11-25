UAE arrests three following Israeli rabbi’s death

Emirati authorities arrested three people over an Israeli rabbi’s death, an incident that threatened gradually improving relations between the Gulf and Israel.

Zvi Kogan — who ran a kosher grocery store in Dubai — was confirmed dead on Sunday in what Israel labeled an “antisemitic act of terror.” On Monday UAE authorities said the three alleged perpetrators were from Uzbekistan.

The UAE and Israel have seen ties deepen since establishing full diplomatic relations in 2020, but Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks has had an impact: Though the two countries have maintained ties, the UAE has upped its calls for a Palestinian state while a long-discussed deal for Israel and regional behemoth Saudi Arabia has largely stalled.