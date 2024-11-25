Events Newsletters
UAE arrests three following Israeli rabbi’s death

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Updated Nov 25, 2024, 6:14am EST
gulfMiddle East
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the UAE in 2022.
Amos Ben Gershom/Spokesperson Unit of the President of Israel
The News

Emirati authorities arrested three people over an Israeli rabbi’s death, an incident that threatened gradually improving relations between the Gulf and Israel.

Zvi Kogan — who ran a kosher grocery store in Dubai — was confirmed dead on Sunday in what Israel labeled an “antisemitic act of terror.” On Monday UAE authorities said the three alleged perpetrators were from Uzbekistan.

The UAE and Israel have seen ties deepen since establishing full diplomatic relations in 2020, but Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks has had an impact: Though the two countries have maintained ties, the UAE has upped its calls for a Palestinian state while a long-discussed deal for Israel and regional behemoth Saudi Arabia has largely stalled.

