UAE pledges $1B in AI investment into Africa

The UAE plans to invest $1 billion in artificial intelligence in Africa. The initiative was announced over the weekend at the G20 summit in Johannesburg by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, who led the UAE delegation to the talks. (The UAE isn’t a member but an invited guest). Spending will support African countries in delivering projects in education, agriculture, health care, digital identity, and climate adaptation.

The UAE is pouring billions into becoming a global AI leader and has already signed digital infrastructure agreements with several African countries, including Egypt and Kenya. Now the fourth-largest investor in Africa, the UAE has thus far focused on developing renewable energy, logistics, and critical minerals. Its bilateral trade with the continent in 2024 reached $107 billion, a 28% increase from the previous year, Reuters reported.