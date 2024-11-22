First exhibition opens at Riyadh AI art museum

A museum dedicated to computer-generated art in Riyadh’s historic site of Diriyah inaugurates its first exhibition this week, showcasing the history of digital art from the 1960s to the present day.

The exhibition is hosted by Diriyah Art Futures, the Gulf’s first hub dedicated to computer art, under the title “Art Must Be Artificial: Perspectives of AI in the Visual Arts.” The setting is fitting: the UNESCO heritage site is becoming known for integrating ancient surroundings with futuristic constructions.

“We are presenting a dialogue between past pioneers and today’s visionaries,” said curator Jérôme Neutres, former director of Paris’s Réunion des Musées Nationaux-Grand Palais.

Separately, Diriyah Company, which is responsible for conservation of Diriyah, on Wednesday also announced plans for two new multibillion dollar districts at the site.