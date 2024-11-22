Dubai’s relentless pursuit of the future

Dubai’s economy relies on staid industries — aviation, logistics, and construction. But its future success is dependent on innovation: That’s the case put forward by Khalfan Belhoul, the chief executive officer of the Dubai Future Foundation.

The UAE’s government is applying business lessons to prioritize foresight and understand its risks, he said in an interview. Financial resources and people are crucial to execution, but long-term goals and a mindset to accept risks are equally important: “The further you look, the blurrier the vision becomes — but if you get it right, the rewards are immense,” Belhoul said.

Speaking at the annual Dubai Future Forum — set in the Museum of the Future and packed with self-proclaimed futurists — Belhoul explained the type of “out-of-the-box thinking” the city’s leadership regularly engages in: At a recent gathering, they discussed transforming the entire city into a duty-free zone for tourists and customizing education. “Some of these ideas are tested and deployed first in Dubai, setting the bar for innovation,” Belhoul said.