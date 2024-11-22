Dubai education company Taaleem buys its first French school

Taaleem Holdings — a Dubai-based, publicly listed company operating 33 schools — has acquired its first French-language school as the company expands capacity to meet demand in the UAE’s rapidly growing education sector.

“We are all feeling the population growth in Dubai,” Alan Williamson, the chief executive officer of Taaleem, told Semafor in an interview. “When we IPO’d [in 2022], the market research estimated 65,000 young people entering the school ecosystem. Today, it’s certainly higher.” Taaleem plans to add 8,000 new seats to its current base of around 40,000 students, he said.

All of Taaleem’s owned schools currently follow UK, American, or International Baccalaureate systems. Williamson noted that there are 30,000 French nationals living in Dubai — and 10 times that number are Francophones — making the acquisition a strategic move to expand its pool of students. He declined to comment on financial details.

Annual tuition at the new school, Lycée Libanais Francophone Privé Meydan, ranges from $10,600 for pre-K to $18,500 for high school seniors. The school currently has 1,300 students enrolled and a capacity of 1,900.