Poland’s president was tricked by Russian comedians impersonating Emmanuel Macron after missile crash

During the phone call, one of the pranksters who speaks in English with an attempted French accent, asks Duda questions about the missile crash and what Poland's response will be if the missile is found to originate in Russia.

"Emmanuel, believe me, I am extra careful," Duda tells the caller. "I don't want to have war with Russia and believe me, I am extra careful, extra careful."

In tweets Tuesday, Duda's office said the president ended the conversation after suspecting that "the unusual way the interlocutor conducted the conversation" might have been a "fraud attempt." Officials said they are investigating the matter.

It is the second time that Vovan and Lexus have managed to connect with Duda's office, raising security concerns. In 2020, the pranksters fooled Duda into thinking he was speaking with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The two comedians claim to have duped Macron himself by impersonating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2019. Their other victims include Elton John, JK Rowling, and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.