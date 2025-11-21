Abu Dhabi’s G42 secures Nvidia chips but says needs far more

Abu Dhabi AI conglomerate G42 has clinched the Nvidia chips it needs to deliver the first phase of a massive data center campus already under construction in the UAE capital.

But like HUMAIN in Saudi Arabia, G42 will need more to realize its ambitions. Some 35,000 of Nvidia’s latest chips will be sold to the Emirati firm, which will use the computing power to process massive data sets for compute-hungry hyperscalers, AI agent developers, and users working in energy, health care, and geospatial analytics, according to the firm.

G42’s Talal Al Kaissi, one of the key interlocutors with the US Commerce Department, has racked up nearly a million air miles traveling between the UAE and US capitals to see the deal over the finish line. He returns to Washington on Sunday — the UAE-US AI Campus is “going to require a lot more [chips],” he told Semafor in an interview.