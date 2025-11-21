Abu Dhabi’s G42 secures Nvidia chips but says needs far more

The News
Abu Dhabi AI conglomerate G42 has clinched the Nvidia chips it needs to deliver the first phase of a massive data center campus already under construction in the UAE capital.
But like HUMAIN in Saudi Arabia, G42 will need more to realize its ambitions. Some 35,000 of Nvidia’s latest chips will be sold to the Emirati firm, which will use the computing power to process massive data sets for compute-hungry hyperscalers, AI agent developers, and users working in energy, health care, and geospatial analytics, according to the firm.
G42’s Talal Al Kaissi, one of the key interlocutors with the US Commerce Department, has racked up nearly a million air miles traveling between the UAE and US capitals to see the deal over the finish line. He returns to Washington on Sunday — the UAE-US AI Campus is “going to require a lot more [chips],” he told Semafor in an interview.
Know More
Separately, South Korea has agreed to supply computing power and energy infrastructure to the massive US- and UAE-backed Stargate AI data center project under construction in the emirates. The deal — announced after South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi — follows Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix signing agreements last month to supply memory chips for OpenAI data centers, which is also planning a Stargate data center in Asia’s fourth-largest economy. South Korea, already a partner in the UAE’s nuclear facility, will also help build a power grid for the Stargate project.