US schools, colleges brace for conflict with Trump administration

US education officials have expressed growing concern that US President-elect Donald Trump’s administration will try to exert control over campuses, with funding, diversity initiatives, campus life, and curriculums all seeming in the balance.

On the campaign trail, Trump had promised to eliminate the Department of Education, but has since tapped Linda McMahon, a former wrestling executive, to run the agency and pledged in a statement announcing the pick to “send Education BACK TO THE STATES.”

The head of the National Education Association, a union that represents US public school teachers, pushed back, saying that “by selecting Linda McMahon, Donald Trump is showing that he could not care less about our students’ futures.”

McMahon’s education experience is limited to serving on a college board of trustees and the Connecticut Board of Education, and she is a “fierce advocate for Parent’s Rights,” according to Trump.